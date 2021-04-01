Myrtle Ozelma Harris

Advertisement

Myrtle Attaway Harris, 86, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with our Lord on March 31,2021. She was born to parents Ezekiel Attaway and Marie Sanford Attaway, on 09/04/1934 in Fouke, Arkansas.

Myrtle was married to the love of her life, Dee Harris for 59 years. Together they raised 5 children. Richard, Johnny, Joyce, Kathy, and Michelle. Myrtle had a smile that lit up the room and a voice that could not be forgotten. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Myrtle is survived by her husband Dee, her children and their spouses Richard & Linda , Johnny & Paula, Joyce & Jerry, Kathy & Jim, Michelle & Jamie. A host of grandchildren, great grand children and great great grand children.

A Celebration of the life of Myrtle Harris is scheduled for April 3, 2021 @ 3 pm at Home of Jamie and Michelle Arnold. Johnny Wayne Jones will officiate the ceremony and reception will follow.