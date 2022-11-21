Clyde Bounds

Advertisement

Clyde Cleveland Bounds, age 64, passed through Heaven’s gate into the waiting arms of The Lord on November 17, 2022.

Clyde was born in Dallas, Texas on July 13, 1958, to Don and Betty Bounds. He is preceded in death by his parents and two half-sisters, Donna Helms, and Mary Beth McVay.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Dianne Bounds; his precious fur baby Coco; his brother, Morris Bounds and his sister Candice Bounds both of Texarkana, Texas; his nephew Aaron Bounds of Redwater, Texas and a number of relatives and friends.

Clyde was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a 17-year employee of Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, Texas. He was also the owner of Bounds Lawn Care. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, and his first job was selling Dr. Pepper at the Cotton Bowl. He loved the outdoors, camping and was an avid fisherman and traveled all over the great State of Texas to fish.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the funeral home with the Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Advertisement

Visitation will be Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Boulevard Texarkana, Texas. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Special thanks to Dr. Patel Oncology and his staff at Collom & Carney Clinic; Dr. Womack Urologist and his staff; St. Michaels Hospital and Hospice of Texarkana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to your favorite charity.

