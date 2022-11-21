Advertisement

Kamie Jo Whitehead, 36 of Redwater, Texas, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

She was born December 26, 1985, in Texarkana, TX to John Mark and Diane Whitehead.

Kamie was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church in Maud, TX. She was best known for her kindness and compassion for those in need. She was a woman who loved the Lord and loved to share the gospel. Her most treasured achievement was being a good mother. Kamie graduated from Redwater High School in 2004 and Texas A&M in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Josey Jones and Waddell Laney and paternal grandparents, John D. Whitehead and Mary Sue Whitehead of Genoa, AR.

Kamie is survived by one son, Issac Kimble; her parents, John Mark and Diane Whitehead of Redwater, TX; one sister, Kayla Whitehead Hobbs and husband Pat Hobbs; 2 nephews, Tad Hobbs and Mason Hobbs of Hooks, TX; and a number of special aunts, uncles and cousins both locally and abroad.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park – Texarkana, Texas with Augustine Alaniz officiating and under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

The family will receive family and friends at the Whitehead Residence.

