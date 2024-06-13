Sponsor

Clyde (Buddy) Rogers, Jr., age 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Rogers was born July 27, 1942, in Taylor, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was a retired truck driver with Wren Oil and a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many. Buddy had a great sense of humor and enjoyed bringing a smile to someone’s face after a good joke. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time outdoors with nature. The most important part of Buddy’s life was his love for the Lord and his family. He was preceded in death by his three grandchildren, Jeremy Simms, Denise Watson, and David Gates; his parents, Clyde Sr. and Verna Rogers; three brothers, Johnny Rook, Floyd Rogers, Lloyd Rogers; three sisters, Dorothy McDonald, Nelda Kay Rogers, and Linda Sue Grandberry.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Ruth Ann Rogers of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Bobby Rogers of Springfield, Louisiana; three daughters and one son-in-law, Yolanda Watson of Texarkana, Texas; Susan Nolte of De Queen, Arkansas, Melissa and Ryan Prince of El Paso, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jimmie Rook of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Rogers, Skylar Rogers, Brooklyn Rogers, Will Rogers, Rachele Nolte, Cooper Prince, Ella Prince, Jake Prince and Luke Prince and a host of friends and other relatives.

Services are pending with Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.