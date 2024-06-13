Sponsor

Foy O. Power, 89, of Texarkana, TX. passed away on June 7, 2024.

Mr. Power was born on June 19, 1934, in Foreman, AR. to Millie and Eff Power.

He was a member of the Circle J Cowboy Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He spent his working days hauling cattle as well as serving four years at the El Paso County Fire Department. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and friends, and instilling a love for animals, especially horses and dogs, in his children. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Foy is preceded in death by his wife Millie Power, his parents, three brothers, and three sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Donna Butler and husband James of Ashdown, AR., Lee Charles Power and Cindy of Mena, AR., Michael Power and wife Sondra of New Boston, TX., and Brenda Pagley and husband Andrew of Hot Springs, AR.; seven grandchildren, Stacey Martin, Cassey Martin, Jace Power and wife Tate, Megan Hamilton and husband Bryce, Amanda Ross and husband Shawn, Ryan Derrick, and wife Ashley, and James Derrick and wife Betty; 14 great-grandchildren, Keaton Martin, Lottie Hamilton, Tandy Power, Hatley Foy Hamilton, Josie Power, Alyvia Ross, Rex Ross, Isaiah Ross, Landon Derrick, Kaylee Derrick, Kylar Derrick, Lillian, Damien, and Vivian; one great-great-grandchild, Freya Derrick; one sister, Pattie; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Todd Hervey officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Circle J Cowboy Church.