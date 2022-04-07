Clyde Harper

Advertisement

Clyde Robert Harper, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, April 4, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Harper was born July 7, 1945, in Houston, Texas to Cye and Essie Harper. He was retired from the United States Army where he held the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. He was also retired from Red River Army Depot and attended Faith Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Harper of Texkarkana; one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Ray Couch of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Tiffany Harper of Redwater; eight grandchildren, Kelson, Dale, Jared, Kaylee, Brayden, Kason, Logan and Kolton; one great-granddaughter, Zelda; one cousin Orbie Lee Johnston and one “nephew”, Jimmy Garrett.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, April 11, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

