Grand jury indicts repeat sex offender for alleged sexual assault of disabled Texarkana woman

A man with convictions for sex offenses in California involving a child and in Arkansas involving a 74-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for an alleged attack on a disabled Texarkana woman.

Everick Lovosier Monk, 59, allegedly broke into the woman’s home in Texarkana, Texas, while she was sleeping the night of Oct. 26, according to probable cause documents. Officers responding to a 911 call found the woman crying on the floor of her bedroom with blood and bruising on her face.

The woman identified her attacker as “Eric,” a man who had been coming to her residence knocking on the walls and door attempting to get her to let him in for about a week. The woman reported that she knew Monk because he used to live near her. Court records and the Arkansas sex offender registry show Monk has an address in McNeil, Arkansas.

Monk allegedly gained entry into the woman’s residence by removing a window air conditioning unit.

The woman reported she woke to Monk in her bedroom.

“He then ripped her diaper off,” and began to sexually assault her, according to probable cause documents.

The alleged victim reportedly did not have full movement because of a recent stroke. The woman reported losing consciousness during the assault after being struck several times in the face. Monk allegedly displayed a knife during the attack.

While officers were on scene at the woman’s residence, a call regarding a possibly intoxicated driver nearby was received. The license number returned to Monk. Dispatchers confirmed Monk is a registered sex offender.

Monk was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit. He was indicted for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, aggravated sexual assault and evading arrest in a vehicle. Bond is set at $3 million.

Monk faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of the burglary or sexual assault charge.

