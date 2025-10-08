Sponsor

Elizabeth Ann Abston, age 85, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2025, at a local hospital. Elizabeth was born on January 3, 1940, in Texarkana, AR, to her parents, Clinard and Lola (Bufford) Wilhite.

Elizabeth was a dedicated hairdresser for over 50 years. Her salon chair was more than just a place for a haircut, was a place of comfort, laughter, and connection.

For over five decades, Elizabeth was also a proud member of the Xi Phi Sigma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Her commitment to sisterhood, service, and lifelong friendship was unwavering. She cherished the bonds she formed in her women’s group, which brought her great joy and companionship.

A passionate gardener and landscape enthusiast, Elizabeth found peace and happiness in nature. Her yard was a testament to her love of beauty, always blooming and meticulously cared for. She had a special connection to animals and was a devoted advocate for all kinds of animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and five brothers, Sunny Wilhite, James “Eikey” Wilhite, Charlie Wilhite, Sherman Wilhite, and Johnny Wilhite.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bill Abston of Texarkana, AR; her son and daughter in law, Terry and Angela Abston of Little Elm, TX; her sister, Hazel Pierce; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service to honor Elizabeth will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Rondo Cemetery with Rob Macado officiating.

The family will receive friends the evening prior, Friday, October 10, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texarkana Animal League at 5820 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Rondo Cemetery

McClure Rd.

Texarkana

AR, 71854