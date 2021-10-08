Advertisement

Colbert Ceasar Jackson, 65 of Texarkana, TX was born January 17th, 1956 to the parents of the late Sherman and Octavia Jackson. He gained his wings on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

He joined the New Town Baptist at an early age and enjoyed reading Scriptures from the Bible. He attended Texas High School. His hobbies were dancing, skating, riding horses, going to horse races and he loved being outside. He was employed in Maintenance with Compton Independent School District in Compton, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Octavia Jackson, three sisters, Sherlinda Jackson, Gracie Davis, and Myra Jackson.

He leaves to cherish his memories:

2 Brothers: Enod (Debra) Jackson of Texarkana, TX. Gabriel Jerome (Emily) Jackson of Texarkana, TX.

5 Sisters: Gwendolyn Jackson Hill of Long Beach, CA. Wanda Kay (Lee) Jackson Gellington of Northfort, AL., Vanessa Jackson Fields of Texarkana, TX, Marva Jackson of Texarkana TX, and Shannon (LeGrand) Jackson Thompson of Dallas, TX.

Visitation is Friday, October 8th, 2021 from 3:00-5:00PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Graveside Service is Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at 12:00PM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lee Otis Gellington, Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.