Colby Dayne Brown, age 29, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his residence.

Colby was born July 21, 1993, in Texarkana, Texas to Chris Brown and Lana Eubanks.

Along with his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Rosalie Brown of Redwater, Texas; one sister, Olivia Tittle of Maud, Texas; his Mamaw, Joyce Philyaw of Texarkana and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will have a service at a later date.