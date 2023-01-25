Advertisement

Daniel Vannoy Bellotte, age 82 of Maud, Texas passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Bellotte was born September 24, 1940 in Avery, Texas. He was retired from FCI, a United States Air Force Veteran and preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Bellotte, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by a nephew, Gary Bellotte of Avery, Texas, a niece, Cindy Martin of Simms, Texas, a sister in law, Virginia Martin of Simms, Texas, and numerous friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas at 11:00 A.M. with Bro Steve Minter officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation.

