Connie Jean Barlow, age 61, passed away on June 25, 2025. She was born on August 14, 1963, in Texarkana, Texas, to Frank and Inge Gilliam.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Shaun Barlow, sister Cynthia Jackson, and nephew Brandon Willie.

Connie is survived by her husband Charles Barlow of Texarkana, Arkansas; 3 daughters: Jennifer Varnell and husband Richard of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Ashley Barlow-Brooks and husband Colby of Texarkana; Shannon Barlow-Dorsett and husband Ryan of Sheridan, Arkansas; sister Lisa Hutchison, two brothers Marcus Gilliam and Michael Gilliam; nine grandchildren: Ava, Logan, Landon, Lane, Arlo, Emory, Holland, Rhett, and Abbott.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved spending time with her family and friends. She dedicated her life to being a nurse and touching the lives of all those she came in contact with throughout her career.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 5-7 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 1 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens