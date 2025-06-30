Sponsor

Funeral services for Jeff William Sewell, age 96, of Henderson, will be on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 2:00 in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with visitation being held the hour prior. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Chase Bradford of Tapp Methodist Church will officiate.

Jeff Sewell was born on October 11, 1928, in Miller County, Arkansas and passed away on June 26, 2025, in Henderson, Texas. His parents were William Aubrey and Lilly Mae Sewell. Of his three brothers – one survives, Danny, with W. A. Sewell, Jr and Jack Sewell preceding him in death along with their parents.

Jeff served in the Merchant Marines and was a military policeman with the U.S. Army. He met Marilyn Stansbury in Texarkana, Arkansas; they married and spent 62 wonderful years together. He lost the love of his life on May 6, 2015.

Jeff was a businessman and owned three car dealerships over the years. Outgoing and fun-loving, he never met a stranger and was a champion storyteller. He loved fishing and cooking fish for friends and traveling the country in his motor home -a joy he shared with his son-in-law, Hollis. He and Marilyn resides in Pasadena, Crockett, New Boston, Lufkin, and Tyler and were members of several Methodist congregations. They were members of Tapp Methodist Church in New Boston for over 36 years. He was a Shriner and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.

He spent his final years with his daughter, Margie, in Henderson and was very close to his special friend, Betty Arnold. He and Hollis enjoyed each other with mutual interest in car dealerships and motor homes. He also found great joy with his daughter, Kimberely and her husband, Lon, who resided in Lake Conroe. Kimberely preceded him in death/

Survivors are daughter, Margie Yates, sons-in-law, Hollis Yates and Lon Taylor; grandchildren, Jeff Taylor, Jason Taylor (Ashley), Michael Yates (Kristen), Holly Kidd (Chad); great-grandchildren, Keller Kidd and Samuel Yates.

Jeff enjoyed life and will be greatly missed. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Tapp Methodist Church of New Boston or First Methodist Church of Henderson.