Connie Martindale

Connie Darlene Martindale, age 63, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Connie was born on September 12, 1959, in Texarkana, Texas to Melvin Payne Martindale and Marietta Downs Martindale. She was a graduate of Liberty Eylau School in 1978 and loved to sing in the choir at her church. Connie was a Baptist and is a child of God. She lived on the “family hill’ in Texarkana most all her life. She retired from Wadley Regional Medical Center. In her spare time, Connie loved to craft, she loved the family beach vacations, gardening, reading, and trying new recipes.

But more than anything, she loved her granddaughter, Ryann. She loved her family above all and loved spending time with them. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and sister.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Chase and Lauren Shelton; her granddaughter, Ryann Reece Shelton; her sisters and one brother-in-law, Vonda Harris, Pam Page and Alice and Doug Baird; other family members, Shelly Strayhorn, Earnest and Brenda Nichols, John & Debbie Bergt, Debbie Lemley, Jackie and Stanley Knight; nieces, nephews and cousins, Amanda, Scott, Natalie, and Jack Sumpter, Ali and Shawn Howard, Kyle Dee and Reagan Page, Cody Page and family, Gary Don and family, Misty Roberson and family; and many more family members.

Upon Connie’s wishes, the family gathered to remember her privately. Please feel free to reach out to the family or come by “the hill”.

In lieu of flowers, you can honor Connie by making a donation to her granddaughter, Ryann at Red River Credit Union with account # 824226-1.

