Coy Icenhower

Coy E. Icenhower, 89, of Texarkana, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his residence.

Coy was born March 2, 1934 to Coy L. and Gladys Icenhower in Center Point, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Coy was an Air Force veteran and worked for Texarkana Barber and Beauty Supply for 35 years. For the last 12 years, he worked for Red River Pharmacy. He was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Icenhower of Texarkana; his children, Marc and Paige Icenhower, Tracy Attaway, and Jeff Lindsey all of Texarkana; 4 grandchildren Seth Icenhower, Meg and Cliff Harris, Austin Attaway, and Ashleigh Nard, all of Texarkana; along with a special cousin Loretta Corbin of Nashville, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Sinai Cemetery on Stateline Ave, Texarkana, AR.

The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for such great care given to Coy during this time.

