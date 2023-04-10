Advertisement

Jovia Lynn Martina of Maud, Texas, received her heavenly reward on April 5, 2023. She was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to M.L and Marjorie Richardson on August 27, 1945. She spent her later years of life being a homemaker and caregiver to several family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Martina.

She raised one son, Jimi Shipman of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; four daughters, Kim (Robert) Lewis of Maud, Texas, Katye (Stephen) Birdsong of Bivins, Texas, Kandee (Michael) Adcock of Maud, Texas, and Kayla Martina of New Boston, Texas.

Her grandchildren were Matt (Jeanna) Lolies, Josh (Hollie) Lowrance, Kristy Martin, Kourtney (Josh) Holcomb, Kirstyn (Matt) McCullough, Brittaney (Jeremy) Osborn, Kara (Cody) Cummings, Trevor (Rhianna) Lolies, Kloe Ragland; including twenty-five great-grandchildren.

She loved baking, working in her garden, and animals. Most of all she loved her Lord, Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas on Monday, April 10, 2023. Services will be held right after at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Lowrance officiating. Interment will be at Center Ridge Cemetery – Maud, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

The family will be at the home of Kristy Martin (2806 CR 1105 – Maud, Texas).

