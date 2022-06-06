Mike Speer

Advertisement

Glynn “Mike” Michael Speer, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Speer was born December 10, 1946, in Newport, Arkansas to Glynn and Hazel Speer. He was a graduate of Liberty-Eylau High School and East Texas State University-Commerce. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and an active member of Cross View Baptist Church where he was passionate about the Operation Christmas Child ministry. Mike retired from DLA at Red River Army Depot. He loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. He enjoyed being outside, so much so that even if his yard did not need mowing, he would mow it anyway.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Phillip Speer.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Cynthia “Sister” Speer; one son, Michael Speer and wife Cynthia; one daughter Kelli Speer and wife Emyli; grandchildren, Elizabeth Oakes and husband, Randy, and Caleb Speer; step-daughter Marti Garren and husband Joe; step-son Joe Joe Dawson and wife Autumn; step-grandchildren, Braylen Garren, Jessie Garren, Kate Gray and husband, Kyle, Malachi Dawson, Judah Dawson and Ezra Dawson; two sisters, Carla Lacy and Marion Branson; sister-in-law, Melony Speer; along with numerous special nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Cross View Baptist Church with Rev. Kelsey Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service.

