Cranford Graves

Advertisement

Cranford D. Graves was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on June 11, 1955. He was ushered into the presence of Jesus, while surrounded by his family, on October 13, 2022.

His life was a sermon. He was one of the hardest working men you ever knew. He had many jobs, and often held multiple ones at the same time. He sold car parts; was an electrician; salesman; hospice chaplain; school bus driver, trainer, supervisor, and director; pastor to the community; baseball umpire; Mr. Fix-It-All; lover of technology (especially the newest iPhone); rememberer of names; gatherer of stuff; estate & garage sale connoisseur; Amazon preferred customer; cigar enjoyer; Jeff Gordon enthusiast; Razorbacks fanatic; football coach critic; referee irritant; joke teller; hard-time giver; professional hugger; and notorious cut-up. But the jobs he loved the most were being husband to Kathey; Dad to Matt and Amy; Popsy to not only his grandkids, but other friends and family; and Friend to everyone who met him.

He was re-united in Heaven with his mother, Mary Sue Hyman; father, F.D. Graves; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Hazel & JT Chism; brother, Brad Graves; and brother-in-law, Charlie Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Kathey; two children, Matt Graves (Corey) and Amy Knight (John); 5 grandchildren, Macy, Baylie, Drew, Eli and Casey; 3 siblings, sister Vickie Teer (His best friend, David), brothers Glenn Graves (Julie), and Raymond Graves (Karen); many nieces and nephews; as well as a few great nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

A worship service celebrating his life will be Monday, October 17 at 2:00pm at Heritage Church, with a graveside gathering immediately afterwards at Memorial Gardens, followed by a cigar lighting of remembrance. Guests are encouraged to wear red to the service and bring their favorite cigar to the graveside.

