Patsy Willard Collins, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Collins was born on January 15, 1935, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a lifetime resident of Texarkana and a member of Heritage Church. She loved the Lord, loved her family, and loved spending time with both. Mrs. Collins had a tremendous work ethic, having first retired early as a supervisor from Johnson Controls when the Texarkana plant closed, then retiring, the second time, from Stateline Fireworks, at the young age of 80. Mrs. Collins loved to cook and bake and enjoyed fishing, working in her yard, and playing with her beloved dog, Dexter.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Cody, one brother, Walter O. Cody, one sister, Margaret Ann Cody, and one grandson, Clint Carpenter.

She is survived by her children Vicki Willard Thompson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jimmy Willard ll and wife Anne of Morrilton, Arkansas, Mike Willard and wife Vaneasia of Texarkana, Arkansas, Michelle Carpenter and husband Kenny of Texarkana, Arkansas; Grandchildren Michael Willard (Jade), Jordan Willard (Lori), Hannah Laguna (Abe), Catie Dodez (David); one brother and sister-in-law Ben H. and Benedicte Cody; 10 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews and other family members, and two special caregivers Jeannette Gerth and Lynda Campbell.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2704 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503, or the charity of your choice.

