James Thomas Ashford, 81, passed away Tuesday November 2, 2021 at his residence in Texarkana, Texas.

James was born on Saturday, November 25, 1939, to James and Marilee Ashford of Redwater, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Jeff Shreve officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

James will lie in state at the funeral home from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday November 10th; Thursday November 11, 2021; and Friday November 12, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home on Friday evening.

