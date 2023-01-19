Curtis Anthony Jetton II

Advertisement

Curtis Anthony Jetton III was born February 6, 1989 to

the parents of Gabriel Walker and Curtis Jetton, Jr.

He attended Arkansas Pediatric Facility as a young child.

Later on Curtis went to Conway Development Center. Upon

leaving Conway Development Center, his mom and step

father kept him the last 6 years of his life on earth.

Curtis was given 14 years to live on the earth according to

the doctors but he lived an extra 19 years.

Curtis departed this life on January 11, 2023 at UAMS in

Little Rock , Arkansas to be with the Lord.

He was preceded in death by grandfather, Curtis Jetton, Sr.,

uncle, Anthony James Jr. and aunt, Sharri Wilson.

He leaves a legacy of love, faithfulness and exemplified

strength to his mother and father: Curtis Jetton, Jr. and

Gabriel (Phillip) Walker; sisters: Michele Jetton and Shanice

Battle; brothers: Brandon Jetton, Shane Pickard;

grandparents: Vernell Jetton Carolyn (Dedie Ray) Newton;

grandfather: Eddie Pierce; special aunts: Bobby Jetton, Tina

Abner; aunts: Wanda Walter Brenda Hill, Dorothy ( David)

Green, Eddilon Duson, Michelle ( Gary) Threadgill, Florence

(Jimmy) Battisle, Lola Jetton and Charlette Fields; special

uncles: V.L. Newton, Danny Newton; uncles: Quincy Jetton,

Rodney Jetton, Lee A. Jetton, Ernest Jetton, Edwin Duson,

Kenneth Jetton, Kirk (Felicia) Jetton, Freddie Pierce, Anthony

Abner, Jamar Haley, Ronnie Browner, Johnny Stewart,

Clarence Pierce; special cousins: Evangelist Pamela Walker,

Prophet Byron Walker, Amber Newton, Margaret (Clark)

Walton, Charlotte Davis, Virginia Stewart, Alicia Stewart,

Shakerria Johnson, Shlonda Fields Roshonda Epps; special

nieces: Kneelshon Alexander, Symora Battle, Charity Barton

and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, January 20th, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, January 21, 2023 10:00 AM Kingdom International Church, 2401 Hazel Street, Texarkana, TX with Pastor Lizzie Williams, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

MASK ARE REQUIRED AT JONES STUART MORTUARY AND AT THE CHURCH!!!!!

