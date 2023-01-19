Advertisement

Andrew Donald Hunt, Jr., 73, affectionately known as “Jr. Baby” passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023.

Andrew was born June 19, 1949, in Texarkana, TX to the late A.D and Charlie Mae Hunt. He was one of seven children, preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Andrew graduated Dunbar High School Class of 1967 in Texarkana, TX.

Andrew was known as always being a hardworking, loving and quiet man. After graduating high school, Andrew moved to Dallas, TX, where he worked in various capacities. He was able to explore and live in many places before eventually joining the United States Army where he was stationed at Fort Hood, outside of Waco Texas. Andrew would eventually relocate back to Dallas, TX where he would remain.

Advertisement

Andrew leaves to cherish his loving memory one daughter Cura Warner (Charles) and three sons Anthony Douglas Sr. (Sherrie), Andrew Hunt III, Damion Hunt, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren Tristian Thomes (Kevin), Taja Warner, Charity Warner, Chaya Warner, Colby Warner, Cayden Warner, Armani Hunt (Rayah), Amari Hunt, Alilyanna Hunt, Alani Hunt, Aiden Hunt, Damion Hunt Jr., Sacora Hunt, Dequan Hunt, Jaden, Hunt, Jayceon Hunt, Jaheem Taylor, Amir Lofton, Alexandrya Douglas, Amber Douglas, Anita Douglas, A’Kiyra Douglas, and Anthony Douglas Jr.; sister, Wanda Brown; brothers, William Hunt (Marie), Horatio Hunt, and Gerald Hunt along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation Thursday, January 19, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Friday, January 20, 2023 2:00 PM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, 1001 Kings Hwy, Texarkana, Texas.

Military Funeral Honors will be Rendered!!

