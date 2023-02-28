Advertisement

Curtis Edward Clifton, age 69 of Maud, Texas passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 in a Dallas Hospital. Mr. Clifton was born September 15, 1953 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Curtis J and Charlsie Clifton. He was a Truck Driver with Affinity Chemical, of Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Diane Crosswhite.

He is survived by his wife Vickey of Maud, Texas, son, Jeff and wife Pam Clifton of Nash, Texas, daughter, Jennifer and husband Dwayne McDowell of Lewisville, Arkansas, stepsons Shade Holley of Maud, Texas, Michael Holley, Jr. of Maud, Texas, stepdaughters Danielle Beck of Texarkana, Texas, Amber Edge of Redwater, Texas, sister, Janie Bogie, brother, Jimmy Clifton of Paris, Texas, grandchildren, Tanner and Meagan Clifton, Dalton and Dylan Hanna, Darcee and Trent Foster, Dallas Holley, Braylynn Tipton, Zoey Thomas, Austin Edge, Tyler Edge, great grandchildren, Coleman Clifton, Jagger Clifton and a number of other relatives and friends.

Local cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There are no services planned at this time.

