Donna “Mama Faye” Mack was born August 15, 1956, in Texarkana, Arkansas to the parents of Grover and Cleaster Mack. She departed this life November 21, 2023, in Texarkana, Texas.

Donna reunited in Heaven with one daughter, Tremesa Davis McPeak, her parents, Grover and Cleaster Mack, brother, Grover Mack, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Griffin, one great great grandchild and also three grandchildren.

Donna leaves to cherish her memories : Four Daughters: Tina Davis, Linda Davis, Jacquala Davis and Farrah Temple; Two Sons: Benjamin Davis and Hurtha Davis; Two Sisters: Marion Burton and Brenda Mack; One Brother: James Mack; Eleven Grandchildren: Leonard Davis, Damien Davis, Earnest Tucker, Guyarcen Tucker, Angela Poindexter, Shandra Poindexter, Nukeisha Ivery, Laqukeisha Jeffery, Laritha McPeak, Dadrick Hill, Davaryesa Davis; Thirty Great Great Grandchildren, Four Great Great Great Grandchildren and a host of Cousins, Nephews, Nieces.

Visitation Friday, December 1, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 12:00 at St. James Baptist Church with Pastor Larry D. Jordan, Eulogist.

