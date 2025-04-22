Sponsor

Curtis Morphew, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 20, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Morphew was born August 10, 1934, in Fouke, Arkansas, and lived most of his life in Texarkana. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and a faithful member of Hickory Street Baptist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Edwards Masonic Lodge 593 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a loyal, faithful, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His word was his bond. In his spare time, Curtis enjoyed attending car shows, learning about history, talking about politics, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Edna Sue Morphew of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Felix Woodruff of Ashdown, Arkansas; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Roger and Linda Morphew of Texarkana, Arkansas; James Curtis Morphew and his wife, Glenell of Texarkana, and Larry Ray Morphew of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Christy Nix, Curtis Wayne Morphew, Rachel Morphew, Mollie Alexander and Ashley Higgins, nine great-grandchildren, other relatives and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon, for one hour prior to service time.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Friday, April 25, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens with military honors.