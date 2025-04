Sponsor

Stacy Ann Saunders Wilford, 52, of Texarkana passed away on April 20, 2025. She was born January 17, 1973 to Stanley and Shelia Saunders in Texarkana.

She was preceded in death by her dad Stanley Saunders, grandparents Donal and Ann Flaherty, Tandy and Ruth Saunders.

Survivors include her two sons Logan Saunders, Ty Wilsford; Mother Shelia Flaherty Saunders; brother and sister-in-law Cody Saunders and Melanie; and brother Chad Saunders.

Family will have a memorial service at a later date.