Roy V “Andy” Anderson, 96 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on April 20, 2025. Andy was born to Charles and Ocie Anderson on October 22, 1928, in Patmos, Arkansas.

Andy spent his working years as a route delivery driver for Holsum Bread Company. He always made time to worship the Lord and was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, playing his harmonica, gardening, fishing, deer hunting, spending time with family and friends, and most importantly, his dogs.

Andy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend with an unwavering faith and strong beliefs. Ever thankful for each sunrise and every rain, every spring planting and every cool autumn opening morning. And thankful for every person who came to share a conversation and smile.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ocie Anderson, his wife, Ruth Maxine Anderson, his daughter Avis Annette Anderson Nix, and his grandson Tyler Peeples. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Mitch and Bruce Anderson, and his daughter, Cindy Peeples, all of Texarkana, TX., and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 22, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Funeral services will be at 10 am on Wednesday, April 23, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rick Rothwell, officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery on 7th St.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Republican National Committee.