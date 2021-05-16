Jeff Crisp

Advertisement

Jeffrey “Jeff” Carl Crisp, age 52, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Mr. Crisp was born on April 29, 1969 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to his parents Christopher and Martha Crisp.

He was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, owner of Texarkana Pro Sound, he loved woodworking, and playing the drums.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; his loving wife, Jane Crisp of Texarkana, Texas; his stepchildren, Bryan Phillips and Brandon Phillips both of Texarkana, Texas; his brother, Mike Crisp of Austin, Texas; his sister, Freda Smith of Russellville, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church with Sheri Waters Clem officiating. Private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Williams Memorial United Methodist Church or Texarkana Animal League.