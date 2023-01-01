Advertisement

Cutter Gage Morgan, 28, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home.

Cutter was born on September 8, 1994. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2013. After finishing high school, Cutter became a certified HVAC technician. He was a Christian and baptized at Westside Church of Christ at the age of 14.

Growing up, Cutter was a natural athlete. He was involved in baseball, football, basketball, and golf. However, his true love was the outdoors. He spent countless hours hunting deer, ducks, hogs, and squirrels. He loved playing with his buddy Koda. When it was not hunting season, Cutter loved to fish and ride dirt bikes. He also attended Pine Cove Summer Camp.

Cutter was predeceased by his grandfather Gary Morgan.

He is survived by his parents, Dana and Mark Allen and Shawn and Susan Morgan; his grandparents, Ken and Pam Elliott and Linda Morgan; siblings, Conner Morgan, Andrew, Grant and Olivia Allen; nephew, Kolden Morgan; aunts and uncles, Becky and Randy Jackson, Mark and Elizabeth Elliott, Martie (Ducky) and Tony McLelland, Shane and Lisa Morgan; cousins, Campbell, Cambrie Kate, and Fisher Jackson, Cherish and Jaxston Elliott, Morgan and Justin McNulty, JT and Cody Morgan, Anna Huckaby. He also had a friend that was more like a brother, Donovan Randall and his fiancé Anne Marie Medina.

Throughout his life, Cutter created strong friendships while playing sports, hunting, and fishing. In the workplace, he was known as a hard worker but also someone you could count on for a good time. He was dependable, respectful, and a true gentleman. Although his life may seem short to many, his relationships and memories with family and friends will last forever.

His favorite Bible verse was Psalms 23:4, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd. Texarkana, Texas. Burial will be at Ringwood Cemetery, Old Boston, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

