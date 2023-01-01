Walter Allen Mosely, Jr

Advertisement

Walter Mosely Jr age 67 of Hooks, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Mosely was born Decembeer 8, 1955. He was the owner of Tracer Bail Bonds and a Major Officer with RG Security. He was also a US Marine Corp Veteran and member of Northside Assembly of God.

He is survived by his wife, Malinda Mosely of Hooks, Texas, three sons, Walter Allen Mosely III and A.J. Smith both of Hooks, Texas, Jonathon Smith of Longview, Texas, two daughters, Brandy Kniesley of Hooks, Texas, Christy McCoy of New Boston, Texas, a brother in law, Richard Lee Green of Hooks, Texas and special friends, Terry Robert of Hooks, Texas, Larry Hearnsberger of Texarkana, Texas, 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in the Bates Rolf Chapel at 2:00 P.M. with Mike Mauldin officiating. There is no set visitation. Interment will be in Hooks Cemetery, Hooks, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

