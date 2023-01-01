Advertisement

JOE GAZZOLO, JR.

Joe Allen Gazzolo, Jr., age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Gazzolo was born January 13, 1943, in Marshall, Texas to Joe and Jackie (Hancock) Gazzolo. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, retired from Red River Credit Union, and was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

In his younger days, he loved going out dancing with his wife, Linda. They had their own style of dancing, and Linda would follow him all over the dance floor. His favorite thing to do was to take a beach trip every year. He enjoyed going to the mall and drinking his coffee while visiting with the mall-walkers there.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Joe Gazzolo, III.

Survivors include his wife Linda of 56 years; one daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Gary Helms; four grandchildren, Jared Gazzolo, Gina Perez, Sharon Allen, Philip Helms; and seven-grandchildren, Gabriella, Kayla, Rebecca, Tucker, Ginger, Georgia and Matthew; sister Cindy Gazzolo Hancock; brother-in-law, Jimmy McAdams along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with Bro. Bryan Bixler officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

