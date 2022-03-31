Advertisement

Cynthia Louise Tyree, age 62, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on March 28, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Tyree was born on April 18, 1959, in Beeville, Texas to her parents Austin and Patty Whiteside. She worked at Texarkana Water Utilities and was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana. She loved her grandchildren more than anything in the world and collected angels.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 27 years, John Tyree; her children, Jamilu Whiteside, Erica Fisher and husband Devin, Jaylon Hendrickson, Michael Hendrickson and wife Cassidi, Justin McDonald and wife Alexis, Rachel Conrad, Johnny Tyree, David Tyree; and fourteen grandchildren.

Visitation will be held between 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

