Fess Mullins, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 19, 1934, in Blackey, Kentucky, to John and Anna Mullins.

Mr. Mullins spent his working days as a mechanic. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family that he loved dearly.

He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty-five years, Anita Mullins; his son, Donald Lee Mullins; and his grandson, Doug Abner.

Left to cherish his memory is his one son and two daughters, Fess “Mike” Mullins of Texarkana, Texas, Cheryl Madden of Texarkana, Texas, Jessica White of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

