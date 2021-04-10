Cynthia M. Minter

Advertisement

Cynthia Marie Minter, 57, of Leary, Texas, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Minter was born on February 22, 1964, in Key West, Florida. She was a member of Oasis Community Church. She was very active in her real estate and legal work. Her hobbies included being with her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and involved with them at all times. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and she loved her pool.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Barbara Worth Bond; her brother, Eddie Bond; her step-daughter, Maggie Catherine Minter.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Minter of Leary, Texas; three daughters; Kayla Marie Robinson of Texarkana, Texas; Karmyn Brooke Aleman, and husband, Michael of Hooks, Texas; step-daughter Molly Kendrick, and husband, Justin of Texarkana, Arkansas. Grandchildren, Austin McEntire, Aiden Robinson, Jacob Moser, Joseph Thomas Aleman, Karter Ray Aleman, Amora Marie-Brooke Aleman, and Madelyn Drew Kendrick; sister, Syble Bond of Wylie, Texas and Nancy Beebe; brother, Michael Bond and wife Lindsay of Decatur, Texas and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 11 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Monday, April 12 at 11:00 am with Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.