Cynthia Short

Cynthia Irene Gould Short was born in Bauxite, Arkansas on December 29, 1934, to Leonard and Mae Gould. She left this world on November 7, 2021. She was a lifelong Christian and was a member of St. Alban’s Anglican Parish (Arlington) and St. James Episcopal Church (Texarkana).

Irene was the second of three children. Upon her birth her older sister, Allene, said, “Name her Irene because it sounds like Allene”, and so it was. She had many fond memories of growing up in Bauxite and always considered it to be her home.

She graduated from Bauxite High School in 1953 and from Arkansas Baptist Nursing School in 1956. During nursing school, she met her husband and life partner Harold Short, a medical student, and they were married in 1956.

They moved to Detroit, Michigan where Harold was stationed in the United States Air Force. Their first child, Carol Jean, (rhymes with Harold and Irene) was born while they were stationed there. They lived in various locations in the US and settled in Texarkana in 1959 after he was honorably discharged.

In Texarkana, Harold established his medical practice and Irene put her career on hold to focus on raising her young family and assimilating into the community. Their family was complete with the birth of their daughter, Cindy, in 1962.

Irene enjoyed entertaining in her home and threw a leftover party every Christmas night. She cherished the company of friends and knew how to host a fun event. The Shorts were very close friends with Barbara and Johnny Lineberger, Jeanne and Swede Lee, and Chelious and Durwood Swanger. The families had friendly rivalries centered on their allegiances to the University of Arkansas (Shorts and Linebergers) and the University of Texas (Lees and Swangers) football teams but mostly they shared much love for each other and became extended family.

When her daughters were raised, she resumed her profession as Harold’s office nurse where she enjoyed her association with his patients and the office staff. She continued working there until his death in January 1988.



Her first grandchild, Caitlin, was born in November of that same year and Irene immediately became a doting grandmother. Her second grandchild, Zack, was born in 1994.

Following Harold’s death, she focused on her new role as grandmother and caring for her mother in Arkansas. She also traveled extensively with wonderful friends and enjoyed the adventures of seeing the world especially the Reno/Lake Tahoe area and Istanbul, Turkey. In 2004 she relocated to Arlington, Texas to be closer to her daughters and their families.

Irene was committed to the success and wellbeing of her family and made many deep and lifelong friendships during every phase of her life. Throughout her life, she seized the day and enjoyed life to its fullest. She had a lot of fun.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, parents Leonard and Mae Gould, and brother Joe Gould.



She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Carol and Neil Minton of Dallas and Cindy and Robert Paslay of Arlington, grandchildren Caitlin and Zack Paslay, Colin Paslay (who called her Mema); and sister Mary Allene Wright.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Jim Huffman.

A Visitation will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the American Heart Association, St. Alban’s Anglican Parish, the First Baptist Church of Pottsville (AR), or any dog rescue organization.

