Linda Sue Mattson, age 57, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on November 9, 2021 in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Ms. Mattson was born December 23, 1963 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a very loving and caring woman. Linda loved sewing, gardening, and growing all different kinds of flowers. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Jerry Mattson.

She is survived by three brothers and sister’s in-law, Roy Jr. and Cindy Mattson, Robert (Bo) and Tammy Mattson, Troy and Karen Mattson; one sister and brother in-law, Rhonda and Allen Phillips; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Advertisement

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

