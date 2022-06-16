Advertisement

Dale Ford, age 73, of Ashdown, Arkansas, passed from this life on Thursday, June 9, 2022, into the arms of his Heavenly Savior.

Dale was born and raised in Ashdown and loved his hometown. He was employed at Cooper Tire Rubber Company for many years but was best known for owning Ashdown Donut Shop. Dale said many times his most cherished role was being called Paw-Paw by his grandson Ellis. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Ruby Ford, two sisters, Francis Tribble and Ollie Ardwin, and three brothers, Billy Bob Ford, Allie Ford, and Jimmy Ford.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Deanna Ford; two grandchildren, Zora Law and Ellis Dale Ford of Texarkana, Texas; three sisters, Betty Noll of Dallas, Texas; Carolyn Travis, Eval Sanders, and Helen Wright of Ashdown, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Sherry Ford of Wake Village, Texas.

A memorial visitation will be Monday, June 13, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, from 6:00 P. M. to 7:30 P. M.

