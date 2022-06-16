Rose Marie Cruson

Advertisement

Rose Marie Chapa Cruson, age 66, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mrs. Cruson was born September 1, 1955, in Sidney, Nebraska to Daniel and Sophia (Martin) Chapa. She was a licensed hair stylist for 49 years. Rose never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. She loved Leopard football when her girls were in school. Rose was generally the life of the party. She loved to cook, and her pies were legendary. She also helped with 3rd Sunday breakfasts at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rose was a woman of faith and loved her family immensely.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Gloria Gibson.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Cruson of Texarkana; two daughters, Gabrielle DeAnda of McKinney, Texas and Danielle Forgy and wife Michelle, of Texarkana; two sisters, Hope Drake of Redwater and Patricia Allensworth and husband Wayne of Texarkana; one brother, Danny Chapa and wife Sandy of Texarkana; brother-in-law, Ken Gibson of Wichita Falls, Texas along with numerous other relatives including grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and Seamus

.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Father Justin Braun officiating.