Joseph “Jack” L. Stuart

It is with a sad heart that Elizabeth Cobb and Marguerite Branch announce the death of their brother, Joseph “Jack” Stuart. Jack, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in a local nursing facility. He was born on July 1, 1942, in Ozan, Arkansas, to Chess Stuart and Ora Hamilton Stuart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his five brothers, Chuck, John, James, Robert, and Paul.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Elizabeth Cobb, Marguerite Branch, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas. No services are scheduled at this time.

