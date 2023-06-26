Sponsor

Dale Wayne Ivey, 83, of Texarkana passed away on June 23, 2023.

Mr. Ivey was born on May 28, 1940, to Marvin and Iris Ivey in Texarkana.

He was a member of Hardy Memorial Methodist Church and an avid Razorback and Astros fan. He loved quality time with his friends and family especially when it involved a sporting event.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his best friend, Randy Cofield, and his beloved dog, Macgregor.

Survivors include his wife, Ladelle Ivey of Texarkana; two sons, David Ivey and wife Patricia of Albuquerque, NM., and Damon Ivey and wife Regina of West Plains, MO; daughter, Kim Faughn of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Davis, Emily, Drew, Devin, and Hailey; two great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Lilybet; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

