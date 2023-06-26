Sponsor

Joe Lee May, 82, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2023, at his home.

Joe was born on October 6, 1940, in Bodcaw, Arkansas to Teba and Lossie May.

He was a faithful member of Hardy United Methodist Church and the Service Class. He was retired from the Texas Department of Transportation and a former captain of the Nash Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a former member of the Nash Bass Club.

Preceding him in death are his parents; two brothers, Edward Derral May and Lewis Wayne May; and his sister, Peggy Ann Baker.

Joe is survived by his wife, Melba May; his son, Joe D. May; his daughter and son-in-law, Tracie and John DaSilva; and granddaughters Hannah and Courtney. He will be missed by his sister-in-law, Mary LaRue Harris and her husband Dan, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Heyduck officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the Dierksen Hospice caregivers for their loving care and support.

