Derius Dale Russ, age 69, of Redwater, Texas, died Friday, November 20, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Russ was born October 21, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas to Troy and Irene Bunger Russ. He worked for most of his life as a printing press operator, a skill he learned while in basic training in the military. For the last eight years, Dale was an employee of Walmart where he was well known as “Mr. Dale” or “Santa”. He worked as an assembler building many bicycles along the way. He enjoyed coaching baseball through the years and playing pool. Dale had the biggest heart and was always going out of his way to help others. He would give you the shirt off his back. His kindness, friendship and love will be missed by all who knew him.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and by one brother, Gary Russ.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Russ of Redwater, Texas; his children, Leslie Matthews of New Boston, Texas, Troy Russ and Suzy Russ of Redwater, Texas, and Missy Russ and Sharon Russ of Texarkana, Texas; two grandchildren, Corbin Matthews and Hailey Matthews of New Boston, Texas; one brother, Steve Petty of Texarkana, Texas; along with other relatives.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Red Lick Cemetery.

