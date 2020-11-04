Franklin ‘Pat’ Patman Tohill

Advertisement

Franklin Patman Tohill, age 88 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Tohill was born August 6, 1932 in Naples Texas. He was Retired as an Engineering Technician with Red River Army Depot, A United States Army Veteran, member of First Baptist Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Jim Pat Tohill and 7 siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Tohill, one daughter and son in law, Lori and Bobby Nehrkorn, a grandson, Ryan Nehrkorn all of New Boston, Texas, a step daughter and son in law, Carrie and Steve Gerling of New Haven, Missouri, stepson and step daughter in law, Randy and Denise Duncan of Lewisville, Texas, 9 step grandchildren, Jeremy and wife Katie, Jessica and husband Tim, Josh and wife Laura, Karissa and husband Zack, Jedidiah, Noah, Simon, Elizabeth and Rachel, 6 great grandchildren and a number of other friends and relatives.

Funeral Services will be held, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, New Boston with Bro. Ken Cox officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

Advertisement

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 506 South McCoy Blvd, New Boston, Texas, 75570.