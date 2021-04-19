Dan Marshall

Advertisement

Dan Wesley Marshall, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

Dan was born August 4, 1942, to Dan Wesley and Pauline Marshall in Texarkana, Texas. He was preceded in death by both his mother and father as well as his two siblings, Barrett Marshall and Martha Marshall.

Dan was a man of strength, character, and compassion with unwavering values, and he was wildly funny. He was passionate about and dedicated to his craft and was one of the best car guys in the business. As his numerous antique restorations would attest, if something is worth doing, it’s worth doing right. We believe that his perfect day would have been a day spent with Kay, then some time in the garage tinkering with his cars and a couple of coffee breaks sprinkled in with his buddies at the Waffle House. Simple needs. Family first. Our hearts hurt because the world lost a wonderful man.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Kay Marshall; his only son, Dan Wesley Marshall; his in-laws, Johnny and Peggy Henderson, Joe and Sue Rush and Mary Henderson; along with numerous cherished nieces and nephews who were very special to Dan.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, April 19, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christus St. Michael W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, 2602 St. Michael Dr., Texarkana, Texas or honor Dan with a visit to the Tex-Ark Antique Auto Museum, a place near and dear to his heart.