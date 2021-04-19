Advertisement

W.T. Wormington, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on April 15, 2021 at a local hospital.

Mr. Wormington was born on July 29, 1933 in Garland, Arkansas to his parents Raymond and Stella Wormington. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, and had proudly served our nation in the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 62 years, Laura Wormington; and one sister, Martha Hanson.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mike Wormington and wife Janie, Brenda Acra and husband Terry, Debbie Reavis and husband Mark; six grandchildren, Mandy Adkins and husband Brian, Jenna Irvine and husband Mark, Joe Gillenwater and wife Lisa, Laura Orr and husband David, Emily Musgrove and husband Clint, Nelson Reavis; and his twelve great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 between the hours of 4:00pm and 6:00pm at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 10:00am Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tandy Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.