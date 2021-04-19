Thomas Collins II

Advertisement

Thomas E. “Tombo” Collins, II, 43, of Texarkana, AR, joined the heavenly choir on April 15, 2021. Mr. Collins was born November 21, 1977, in Texarkana. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Collins.

Tombo was raised at St. James Episcopal Church, where he served as an acolyte, a member of the choir, and attended faithfully his whole life. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1997 where he received a citizenship award and was the youngest member of the Texarkana Optimist Club.

Tombo was a passionate cook and worked 28 years at Old Tyme Burger Shoppe where his

parents were co-owners. He was a gentle spirit who loved to spend time with family and friends, and spent most summers at Little River Country Club.

Mr. Collins is survived by his wife, Tabitha Collins of Texarkana; daughters Olivia Pilgreen and Isabelle Collins and son Thomas Isaac Collins; mother Marcia Thomas Collins of Texarkana; sister and brother-in-law Tammy and Tim Harvey of Texarkana; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rachel and Larry Douglas of Fouke; nephew and family Taylor Harvey, Sidney Foreman, and Cersei Harvey of Benton, AR; nieces Peyton Harvey of Texarkana and Kaylee Davis of Fouke; in-laws Steve and Betty Ann Davis of Fouke; uncle Jerry Thomas and aunt Sheri Thomas of Texarkana; uncle Randy Thomas and William Thomas of Texarkana; and goddaughters Chloe and Kiley Petty.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. at St James Episcopal Church with Father David Halt officiating.