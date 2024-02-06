Sponsor

Danford Rondle Shaver, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Mr. Shaver was born on December 6, 1938, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He retired as the assistant manager at Rehkopf Grocery Store in Texarkana, Arkansas, and retired from the Texarkana Gazette. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a member of Lowell Street Baptist Church. Danford loved to sing and had a funny sense of humor. He had to make everyone around him laugh. He was strong-willed and a family man. He made sure the needs of his family were met. His love for Jesus was unshakeable. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter Shaver and Earsell Gibbs, his son, William Clifton Shaver, and one brother, Tony Shaver.

I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Shaver of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Belinda Shaver of Genoa, Arkansas, Brenda Medina and husband, Mike of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, W. D. Shaver of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters, Francine Sherwood of Guthrie Center, Iowa; and Shelba Coffey of Genoa, Arkansas; his eight grandchildren, Shane Shaver and his wife, Haylie, Kayli Blizzard and her fiancée Daulton Blizzard, Jesse Shaver, Rachel Crabtree, and Daniel Horne, three great-grandchildren, Zane Blizzard, Kohen Blizzard and Denver Crabtree and a host of friends and other relatives.

Memorial services will be held at Alex Smith Park, 1631 AR-237 Doddridge, Arkansas 71834, on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Cremation arrangement or under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

