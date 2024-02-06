Sponsor

Thomas Howard Hawkins, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Baptist Health Systems Hospital surrounded by beloved family.

Thomas was born April 14, 1948 in Texarkana. He was the third born of four children born to Thomas and Mary Jane Bankers Hawkins. He confessed Christ at an early age, was baptized and became a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church under the late Reverend George Williams. He attended Sunday School and participated in the youth choir, BTU and other activities at the church.

He attended B.T. Washington High School, where he was in the marching and concert bands and was President of his Senior Class (Class of ’65). After high school he attended Arkansas A M& N College (now UAPB) in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where he continued to use his musical talents in the band. He graduated in 1969 with a BS degree in Biology.

Thomas returned to Texarkana after graduation and took a job with Model City as Youth Director. He touched the lives of many troubled youth trying to make it through their teen years. He was active in the life of the community where he was instrumental in getting the first community swimming pool built in the black community.

Thomas later married Leora Parr and relocated to Chicago, Illinois. To this union was born three children; Umeka, Marlen, and Thomas(Tommy). In Chicago, he worked for the Chicago Transit Authority as a driver, instructor, and supervisor. After 25 years of service, he retired in 1999. Following his love for music, Thomas became a disc jockey in Chicago, spinning records for friends and gatherings. He was known as DJ Hurricane.

He returned to Texarkana in the early 2000s where he married Barbara Scott. They assisted his siblings in caring for his ailing mother until her passing in 2017. Barbara has been a loving wife and caretaker for Thomas these last years during his long illness. Thomas loved his wife, children and family dearly. He enjoyed listening and playing music. He was an avid Cowboy fan, he love playing cards, but most of all he expressed his love for Christ.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Barbara Scott Hawkins; one daughter, Umeka Martin(Anthony) of Chicago, Ill.; two sons, Marlen Hawkins(Lanesha) of Chicago and Thomas Hawkins (Rashawndalyn) of Chicago, Ill; one brother, Wesley Hawkins (Calvesta Joyce) of Mansfield, La; two sisters, Betty Samuels (Leroy)of Paris Tx, and Allene Norman (George) of Columbia, Mo.; 3 sisters-in-law, Benetha Johnson, Evelyn Scott, Linda (Marcus) Walls; two brothers-in-law, John (Adelyn) Hill, Eddie (Kaye) Hill; 2 very special nephews Michael Scott and CharlestIn Johnson(aka Peanut); one Aunt, Velma Barnett (Vallejo, CA.) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Mary Jane Hawkins.

Visitation February 10, 2024 from 11:00-12:00 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church.. Service will follow at 12:00 with Pastor Henry Keener, Eulogist