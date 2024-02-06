Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Danny Bert Roberts, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Sunday, February 4, 2024 in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Roberts was born on December 16, 1951. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed spending most of his time at home enjoying the outdoors, or attending local veteran’s groups. He was known to be a quiet, pleasant man and a good neighbor. He is preceded in death by his dad, Ralph Roberts, his mom and step-father, Lucille and Gaston Young.

