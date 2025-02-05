Sponsor

Daniel “Danny” Andrew Geiman from Texarkana, Texas passed away peacefully on February 2, 2025, at the age of 78. Mr. Geiman was born on September 11, 1946, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Lester Geiman and Dorothy Geiman.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda; three brothers, Richard Geiman, Ronnie Morris, and Bobby Morris.

Left behind to cherish his memory include his children, Amy (Scott) Lawing, Kelly (Cade) Birdwell, Greg (Jessie) Geiman and Patricia Stewart; along with a number of grand and great grandchildren.

Mr. Geiman attended Myrtle Springs Baptist Church, loved spending time with all his grandkids, and dancing. He was a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed going to Gun Shows with Ryan. He was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam War, a member of the Elks Lodge and retired from the Cottonbelt Railroad.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion of DeQueen post 54.